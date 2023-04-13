As you work on spring house cleaning, please consider donating your books to the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library for its fall Used Book Sale.
In addition to Children, Teen, and Adult Fiction Books, Reference Materials, and Non-Fiction Books, DVDs and Book CDs are greatly appreciated.
NOTE: Video and cassette tapes are not being accepted at this time.
If you have several sacks or boxes of books to donate, please call the Library at 405.222.6075 before you arrive so the staff can be prepared to meet you at 527 Iowa Avenue in Chickasha.
Donations of books and other items mentioned previously are accepted throughout the year at the Library.
Proceeds from Book Sales are used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Also, Friends of the Chickasha Public Library memberships and financial donations may be made at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, 527 Iowa Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018. Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available. Annual memberships are July 1 through June 30. The Friends of the Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 organization which fundraises and supports the needs and activities of the Library throughout the year.
For more information about the Used Book Sale and any Library event, please contact the Library at 405.222.6075.
