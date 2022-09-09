The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting their fall Used Book Sale on Oct. 17-29, 2022 in the community room at the Library.
If you have books to donate for the Sale, please bring them to the staff at the Chickasha Public Library, 527 Iowa Avenue, Chickasha.
In addition to Children, Teen, and Adult Fiction Books, Reference Materials, and Non-Fiction Books, DVDs and Book CDs are greatly appreciated.
Video and cassette tapes are not being accepted at this time.
Donations of books and other items for the Book Sale are accepted throughout the year.
Proceeds from the Book Sale will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Also, Friends of the Chickasha Public Library memberships and financial donations may be made at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, 527 Iowa Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018. Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available. Annual memberships are from July 1 through June 30.
For more information about the Used Book Sale and any Library event, please call the Library at 405.222.6075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.