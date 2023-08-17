To celebrate the start of the 2023 school year, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma will host Street & Greet in downtown Chickasha Aug. 31 from 6–8:30 p.m. The festival is free and the general public is encouraged to join USAO students, staff, faculty, alumni and other friends in this fun, end of summer event on Chickasha Ave. between 2nd and 3rd St.
This year Street & Greet will feature a wide variety of entertainment for all ages, including food trucks, local vendors, live music, community resources and several special events at USAO’s Art Wrecker Studio in downtown.
“Street & Greet is such an amazing way for everyone at USAO to really engage with our wider community and celebrate the incredible partnership between this university and Chickasha!” said Annie Roberts, student life and housing coordinator. “We have designed the event to have a little something for everyone, and we hope to see a lot of familiar faces as well as many more who may have never come to one of our on-campus events.”
During the festival, Art Wrecker will feature “Discovery,” an exhibit of glasswork that will include some live demonstrations from artist Jeff Rutherford, who also serves as the technical director for the School of Visual and Performing Arts. Rutherford is a prime example of the interdisciplinary mindset that drives USAO—while he predominantly works in theatre, he also possesses a unique skillset in the visual arts.
“Discovery challenges our conceptions of fragility,” said Rutherford. “By creating pieces that viewers are allowed to touch and even break, this exhibition showcases a range of glass works that exchange preciousness and limitation for tactility and play.”
