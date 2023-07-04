The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma will hold their annual “Street and Greet” festival this summer.
The festival will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Downtown Chickasha.
Live music, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, community resources, art exhibits and local businesses will all be part of the street festival.
While the event is a back-to-school event and meet-and-greet for the university, the general public invited to join the fun, according to City of Chickasha documents about the event.
