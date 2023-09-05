On Sept 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma will host the Green & Gold Gala to honor President Feaver’s many decades of service to the institution and celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Kayla Hale as the first female leader of the historic women’s college, now the state’s only public liberal arts institution.
Cocktail hour and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $150 and tables of 10 are $1,000. Tickets can be purchased at usao.edu/gala. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. Cocktail attire is required.
Dr. John Feaver joined the USAO faculty in 1980 and quickly made his mark as an administrator as well. He was inaugurated the university’s 12th president in 2000, overseeing unprecedented growth in programming, facility improvements and community partnerships among many other achievements.
Inaugurated as Feaver’s successor on Aug. 1, Dr. Kayla Hale has 35 years of higher education advancement, serving at The University of Tulsa, for 25 years. Studying communication at USAO as an undergraduate, Hale is well-acquainted with the institution’s distinctive history, mission, affordability and exceptional graduates.
For more information, contact Jennifer Dooley, director of operations for the USAO Foundation, at 405-574-1306 or jdooley@usao.edu.
