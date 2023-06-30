There have been a couple of additions to our previous list of Independence Day celebrations in the area beginning this weekend through July 4. For those who can’t wait to celebrate, Anadarko will hold their Independence Day Celebration tonight. Please see details in the listings below.
Norge
On Saturday, July 1, the Town of Norge’s celebration will begin with a parade at 4:30 p.m. Then, the community will gather at Royse Park for hot dogs, a bounce house, face painting, yard games and more. Later in the evening, a fireworks show will begin. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and extra drinks.
Pocasset
SaltCreek Casino will hold their Independence Day Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 3 in the SaltCreek Casino south parking lot. Preceding the fireworks show, there will be food trucks, family fun, retail vendors and more.
Chickasha
An update to an earlier report, the Stars and Handlebars Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on July 4 in Shannon Springs Park in Chickasha. Residents can return to the park later that night for the annual fireworks display at nightfall.
Tuttle
As previously reported, the City of Tuttle will hold their Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 3. Fireworks will be launched behind the Tuttle High School. Attendees may view the show from downtown Tuttle.
Blanchard
Blanchard’s Independence Day Celebration will also take place on July 3 between 6 and 10 p.m. at 10th St. and US-62. Celebration attractions include live music by the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band, food and a kid’s zone. Than night, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative will present a fireworks show.
Anadarko
Tonight, the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce will hold an Honor America Festival in Randlett Park. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m with food trucks, live music, games and vendors. A fireworks show is set for tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.