Chickasha is gearing up for an extraordinary weekend that promises to be unlike any other. For the very first time, we proudly introduce the Rock Island Weekend, a collaborative effort that brings together four exceptional events, each showcasing a unique facet of our vibrant community.
Rock Island Arts Festival - Friday, September 29–Sunday, October 1
New this year, the Rock Island Arts Festival will transform Chickasha Ave. from 4th to 6th Street into an artistic haven. Departing from its previous location at the depot, this change promises an even more immersive experience. Dozens of local artists, craftspeople, performers, and musicians will converge on this stretch of Chickasha Ave. for a three-day celebration of creativity that appeals to the entire family. This event is organized by the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
Oklahoma Food Truck Championship - Saturday, September 30 | 10:30 AM
Prepare your taste buds for a culinary showdown like no other. Over 30 food trucks from across the state converge in historic downtown Chickasha, all vying for the coveted $10,000 grand prize. From savory to sweet, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship is a food lover's paradise. This event is organized by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
Rock Island Ride - Saturday, September 30 | 9:00 AM
Calling all cycling enthusiasts! The Rock Island Ride is an exhilarating charity event that sees 300+ bicycles rolling through the streets of Chickasha. With six distinct routes catering to a variety of ages and skill levels, it's a pedal-powered adventure that supports a great cause.
Together We Heel - Saturday, September 30 | 10:00 AM
Take a stand against domestic violence at the "Together We Heel" walk. New this year, the walk will meet at the leg lamp, departing from its previous starting point at the YMCA. Participants will embark on a 1/2 mile fun walk through downtown Chickasha, ending at 6th and Chickasha Ave. at the Rock Island Arts Festival Main Stage. This empowering event raises awareness and demonstrates our unwavering support for victims of domestic violence. This event is organized by Intervention Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN).
The Rock Island Weekend, aptly tagged as "Bites, Bikes, and Art Vibes," is an embodiment of community collaboration. By uniting these four distinct events under one banner, we create an unforgettable experience that showcases the essence of Chickasha's art, food, fitness, and empowerment.
Join us as we celebrate the very first Rock Island Weekend, where creativity, flavor, and camaraderie converge to create a weekend like no other. It's an event that reflects the spirit of our community, and we can't wait to share it with you.
For more information and updates, please visit our website, www.visitchickasha.com/rock-island-weekend
