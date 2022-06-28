The Grady County Commissioner District 3 race is not over yet.
Three candidates went to battle for the commissioner’s seat, with four votes shy of a tie between the two finalists.
Candidate Gary Bray finished just four votes ahead of incumbent Ralph Beard. When early voting and Election Day votes were tallied, Bray held 746 votes and Beard had 742 votes.
Bray and Beard will go head-to-head in the Aug. 23 Runoff Election.
This candidate race had twists and turns throughout. Bray began the race in the lead and stayed there until about the halfway point. At 6 of 10 precincts reporting, Bray had 375 votes and Beard had 319. However, when the results for 9 of 10 precincts were reported, Beard gained the lead with 669 votes over Gary’s 665 votes. However, when the final precinct was reported, Bray snatched back his lead.
Still, neither candidate cleared the 50% majority required to declare victory. Bray and Beard finished with a razor thin 42.41% versus 42.18% respectively.
A third candidate, John Williams, ended the race with 271 votes.
Results from the June 28 Oklahoma Primary Election are unofficial until Friday, July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.