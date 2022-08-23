Gary Bray was declared the winner of the Grady County Commissioner District 3 race during the Runoff Primary Election on Aug. 23.
Bray and incumbent Ralph Beard, both Republicans, ended the June 28 Primary Election with only four votes between them.
Runoff results also began with a close margin. After early and absentee votes were counted, Beard was in the lead with 108 (53.73%) votes versus Bray’s 93 (46.27%) votes. Beard maintained his lead after the first precinct was counted, but things turned shortly after.
At 3 of 10 precincts reporting, Bray snatched up the lead by 21 votes—302 (51.80%) versus Beard with 281 votes (48.20%).
Bray gained even more ground at the halfway point and held the lead till the end.
With all precincts reporting, Bray won the race with 976 votes (53.16%). Beard finished with 860 votes (46.84%).
All results are from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Unofficial results will become official at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.
