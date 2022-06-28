Zac Davis has won the Grady County Commissioner District 1 seat.
Davis ended the race with 1,432 votes versus incumbent Michael Walker’s 995 votes.
Some elections are filled with twists and turns and others follow a steady trajectory. Davis began Tuesday night’s race in the lead and stayed ahead till the end. The results were close when the first of six precincts rolled in. Davis held 287 votes with Walker close behind with 235 votes.
However, Davis pulled further ahead around the midpoint of the race. When four of six precincts were recorded, Davis stood at 997 votes versus Walker’s 666 votes. At the finish, Davis was 437 votes ahead and held the majority with 59% of the votes.
Results from the June 28 Oklahoma Primary Election are unofficial until Friday, July 1.
