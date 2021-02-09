Chickasha Public Schools had two bond issues up for a vote during election night.
CPS had two bonds on the ballot worth a combined $2.7 million to go toward things like repairs and improvements across the school district, acquiring different materials or equipment for the district and transportation. The two propositions made up a project called “Restoring Excellence.”
Both bond issues needed 60% approval to pass and got that number, according to the Oklahoma Election Board’s unofficial results.
According to the ballot, the first proposition was worth just under $2.3 million.
According to the unofficial results, it received 68.65% approval. Those results show that 541 voters supported the proposition and 247 voters were against it.
According to the ballot, the second proposition was worth $495,000.
The results show that the proposition received 68.84% approval. Those results also show that 550 voters supported it and 249 voters were against it.
