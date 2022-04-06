Unofficial election results are in for school districts across the area.
Voters went to the polls last week and Tuesday to vote in school board elections and vote on propositions. Official results will get released Friday.
In the Amber-Pocasset race for office No. 2, DeAnn Mittelstaedt outlasted Jeanette Parham by picking up 57.14% of the vote. Mittelstaedt received 52 of the 91 total votes.
The Bridge Creek race for office No. 2 went to Danielle Epps and her 162 votes. Epps defeated Jeana Ely with 74.31% of the votes.
Dibble's race for office No. 2 went to Brandon Hedrick. Hedrick defeated Jason Ott with 110 votes, good enough for 72.85% of the total.
Derek Cocheran was victorious over Kenny Gray in Cyril's race for office No. 2. Cocheran received 152 votes, good enough for 57.58% of the total votes.
Blanchard held a race for office No. 2, and voters cast votes on two propositions.
Justin Smith defeated Kristi Mitchell in the school board race. He picked up 602 votes and 54.43% of the total votes.
Neither proposition received enough votes to pass.
Proposition No. 1 received 708 no votes or 61.09% of the total. The 637 no votes on the second proposition made up 54.96% of the total.
Pioneer was able to pass a proposition in an election. The proposition received 62 yes votes, good enough for 92.54% of the total.
