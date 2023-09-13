Editor's note: Story has been updated to clarify that a supermajority was needed to pass the bond.
A $75 million bond for Canadian Valley Technology Center (CV Tech) failed to pass during Tuesday night’s election.
The measure would have required a 60% supermajority to pass.
The results of the multi-county tally were 49.53% (2,508 votes) in favor of the measure and 50.47% (2,556 votes) against it, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
There were eight counties in the state who voted on the bond.
Canadian County had the most total votes, with most against the proposition: 1,735 voted yes and 2,104 voted no. Grady County was overall in favor of the bond: 671 people voted yes and 379 voted no. In Oklahoma County, 91 voted in favor of the bond and 62 voted no.
According to CV Tech, the $75 million bond would create new space at the El Reno Campus and create and update space at the Chickasha Campus.
Also on the ballot in Minco, Susan Hollandsworth was elected as the Mayor of Minco. She ended the night with 53.04% (157 votes) over Dena Sanford who ended with 46.96% (139 votes).
These results are cited from the Oklahoma State Election Board website and are considered unofficial until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
