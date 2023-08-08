The 1.25% Chickasha sales tax to fund a new water treatment plant and some capital projects passed by a landslide on Aug. 8.
Shortly after the polls closed, early and absentee votes were ready to report. These leaned heavily in favor of the sales tax 92.39% (182 votes) for the proposition and 7.6% (15 votes) against it, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s live election results.
By the time all nine precincts were reported, the percentages had only changed a smidge. Only 1,287 Chickasha voters participated in the election, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of the sales tax. The proposition passed with 93.71% (1,206 votes) for the proposition and 6.29% (81 votes) against the proposition. All election results are considered unofficial until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
According to the City of Chickasha, the city has been at risk of not being able to provide clean water to its residents. The city is currently under a consent order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to address issues with the water.
The cost of the new water treatment plant is approximately $74 million. If the sales tax did not pass, the City of Chickasha would fund the water treatment plant by raising water rates an estimated 82%. This would not leave any funds left over for capital improvements and the burden would be entirely on Chickasha residents. Now, visitors who spend their money in Chickasha can also help pay for the project.
The 1.25% Chickasha sales tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. The .75% CIP tax that Chickasha residents are currently paying will expire Dec. 31, 2023, according to the City of Chickasha.
The proceeds from the sales tax will be used to pay the loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to build the new water treatment plant. Funds leftover from the loan payment will go towards capital projects such as police and fire, street repairs and sewer system upgrades, according to the City of Chickasha.
The projected timeline for the new water treatment plant is three years, with one year for planning and two for construction, Keith Johnson, Chickasha City Manager, said at the first of four town halls that were held about the sales tax election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.