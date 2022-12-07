Two Eastern Meat Judgers Named All-Americans

Two Eastern Oklahoma State College meat judging team members were recently named Collegiate Meat Judging All-Americans.
Taylor McGill, a sophomore from Tuttle, Okla., and Emma Victery, a sophomore from Chickasha, Okla., became the first Eastern meat judgers since 2007 to earn All-American status.
“I am extremely proud of Emma and Taylor for achieving such a high honor,” said Logan Rea, Eastern meat processing and food safety instructor and meat judging coach. “They have both worked very hard all season and have helped continue the rich tradition Eastern has had in years past for meat judging.”
Only eight collegiate meat judgers nationally are selected for All-American status each year. Academic performance, judging performance and the judger’s ranking among all collegiate judgers are evaluated to determine who is selected for the honor.
McGill plans to attend Oklahoma State University upon graduating from Eastern and will pursue a double major in agricultural communications and animal science. From there she intends to pursue a law degree from the University of Arkansas.
Victery plans to attend OSU or Texas Tech University and major in animal science and pre-veterinary medicine. From there she plans to attend veterinary school and specialize in cattle reproduction. Victery hopes to one day return to Chickasha and open her own veterinary practice.
