Chickasha Art Camp

Kids in the Chickasha area can stay cool while learning art techniques at the Chickasha Art Center next week.

The Chickasha Art Center’s Kid’s Art Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 5-8. The camp is open to children four-years-old and up. Kids will explore several mediums including drawing, painting, ceramics and pottery. 

Later in the month, the Chickasha Art Center will host a Kids Clay and Sculpture Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, July 25-29.  

Parents and caregivers can register for either camp by texting or calling 405-574-6689. The cost to attend is $40 per day. 

The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you