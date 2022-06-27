Kids in the Chickasha area can stay cool while learning art techniques at the Chickasha Art Center next week.
The Chickasha Art Center’s Kid’s Art Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 5-8. The camp is open to children four-years-old and up. Kids will explore several mediums including drawing, painting, ceramics and pottery.
Later in the month, the Chickasha Art Center will host a Kids Clay and Sculpture Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, July 25-29.
Parents and caregivers can register for either camp by texting or calling 405-574-6689. The cost to attend is $40 per day.
The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave.
