Tuttle will be honoring its graduates with an event next month.
Tuttle Public Schools announced on Facebook earlier this month that a parade has been planned for its graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15. May 15 was the original date for Tuttle’s graduation, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to graduation ceremonies.
According to a letter from Tuttle, the parade will end at Tuttle High School. Tuttle asks that parents or guardians drive so the seniors can focus on being recognized.
Tuttle also announced in its letter that a ceremony has been tentatively planned for June and will depend on CDC regulations. Tuttle has scheduled the event for 8 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Those wanting to read the whole letter with details can find it on the Tuttle Public Schools Facebook page.
