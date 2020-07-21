Tuttle Public Schools became another area school district to release a plan for opening back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuttle recently announced its plan on Facebook and posted its plan on the district’s website. The plan includes multiple options for learning when the district does open back up.
Tuttle’s plan includes a traditional option. The traditional part of the plan includes students taking classes at whatever site they are at. According to the plan, Tuttle could go to a remote option in the event of an outbreak or for individual families with a student exposure or sickness “resulting in a quarantine."
Tuttle’s plan states the district can go remote for a closure due to COVID-19 or other reasons.
Tuttle is also providing a virtual option as part of its plan. That option requires the commitment of at least one semester and an application process that should be completed by July 31.
According to the plan, students can participate in the virtual option and extracurricular activities.
Tuttle’s plan states that the district will follow the proper guidelines if there is a positive test.
Tuttle’s plan also discusses different safety protocols that the district will follow throughout the school year and provides answers to several questions somebody might have.
