Tuttle Public Schools has announced that it has placed its Summer Pride program — as well as other camps — on hold after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district released a message saying that officials learned Tuesday afternoon a student working with "workout group #1" tested positive for COVID-19. The district said that the group consists of students from ninth grade through 12th grade who do not play football and some freshmen football players.
Tuttle has been in contact with the Grady County Health Department, requiring everyone in the group to get tested with a negative result before returning to any activities.
Tuttle also said that it has put Summer Pride and other camps on hold until it can collect more information.
