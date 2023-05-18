A few deadlines are approaching for voters in the Grady County area.
Friday, May 19 is the deadline to register to vote in the June 13 Special Elections and Propositions.
The City of Minco and the City of Blanchard will both have propositions on the ballot. More information on these to come.
To register to vote or to update voter registration info, applications must be postmarked or received no later than May 19. The deadline to vote absentee is May 29.
New voters can visit the OK Voter Portal to apply. Visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard
After completion, applications must be printed, signed and mailed to the Grady County Election Board (PO Box 1226, Chickasha OK 73023-1226).
Grady County residents may also register to vote at the Grady County Election Board (315 W Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 29. Voted ballots must be received by the Grady County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on June 13. Voters may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal or download an absentee ballot request form here https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/absentee-ballots/absentee-ballot-application.pdf
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, there are several locations within Grady County that offer free notary services for absentee ballots. These services are available at the Chickasha Public Library as well as most First National Bank & Trust locations, Liberty National Bank in Chickasha, Great Plains Bank and Sooner State Bank in Tuttle.
Voters may also update their voter registration here https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-changes.html?fbclid=IwAR09XgXnZwUqmksapCItxxfKLb_ZUKiDM_5y3Fdd7qDl7I2PBWYngmdYlSw
For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405)224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
