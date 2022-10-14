Today is the last day to register to vote or update your registration before the November 8 General Election. Applications must be postmarked October 14.
Voters can download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board website. Applications are also available at your County Election Board, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.
Voters can verify their voter registration information using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. As a reminder, voters who have changed their name or moved to a new county will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application and submit it to their new County Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.