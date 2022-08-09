Every year, the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha whip up a monster batch of spaghetti for a good cause.
On Spaghetti Day, 520 pounds of hamburger meat mixed with 195 pounds of spaghetti noodles are served from 60 cookers to about 2,600 people.
Proceeds from Spaghetti Day are also considerable. In 2021, the Junior Social Workers raised $12,500, which was distributed among 15 local organizations, Gab Shepard, Publicity/Community Outreach Chair for JSW Spaghetti Day, said.
Spaghetti Day will take place on Sept. 30 in the North Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
There are options for dine-in, delivery and carryout. Attendees may also participate in a Spaghetti Day Raffle.
Tickets may be purchased from any Junior Social Workers member or at Okie Mountain Trading Co., located at 327 W. Chickasha Ave., Suite 8.
Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The day of, tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children.
This year, the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha has 35 members. The Spaghetti Day Chair is Stephanie Adams and the Co-Chair is Kallee Dunn. The group held their first meeting on Monday to cook up their 2022 Spaghetti Day strategy.
The week of, committees tackle various tasks such as spice mixing, spaghetti cooking, dessert making and decorating. The day before, the Junior Social Workers get everything in place at the fairgrounds so the day moves along efficiently. Spaghetti Day is a full-day event for the Junior Social Workers with a short break in the afternoon.
“It’s a long day but it’s worth it,” Shepard said.
Volunteers from the Life Skills Institute and the Resurrection House are crucial on the big day.
“We couldn’t do it without them.”
The Junior Social Workers are taking applications from local organizations to be considered for Spaghetti Day proceeds. Those interested may send a message to jswspaghettiday@gmail.com.
Shepard said being a part of Junior Social Workers is a great way to make lifelong friends and connect with others in the community.
Those who are interested in joining the Junior Social Workers may contact the same email above for more information.
