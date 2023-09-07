Three new Chickasha Police Officers sworn in

During the Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Chickasha City Council Meeting, Judge Michael Chaffin held a swearing in ceremony for three Chickasha Police Officers, Trenton Freeman, Jonithan Horse and Martin Amerson.
“Adding these three officers helps us continue our goal of growing our department to better serve our citizens,” said Chief Goebel Music, Jr. “We look forward to having them complete their training and be out working in the community.”
Officer Trenton Freeman is a 2018 graduate of Chickasha High School, where he played on the high school soccer team. Freeman joined the United States Marine Corp after graduation, serving from 2018-2022. During his service, he acquired his EMT license at OSU-OKC. Freeman joined the Chickasha Police Department in July 2022 upon his release from the military. Officer Freeman says he has always had the desire to serve his country and community.
Officer Jonithan Horse is proud to be Chickasha born and raised. After graduating from Amber-Pocasset High School in 2020, Horse attended Canadian Valley Technology Center for two years, completing many trade programs. Horse has served as an Animal Control Officer for the City of Chickasha since October 2022. He said he is excited to continue serving the citizens in his hometown as he starts his new career.
Officer Martin Amerson grew up in Chickasha, attending Pioneer Elementary School and graduating from Rush Springs High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Sill, serving as a HIMARS Crew member from 2016-2019 and deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. Recently, he and his wife welcomed their first child. Officer Amerson said being a police officer has been a goal since he was a child, and he considers it a blessing to fulfill that goal while serving the community where he grew up. He said he is excited to pursue this career and serve the citizens of Chickasha.
“I believe each of our new officers have strong values and good character,” said Chief Music. “They will work to foster relationships with citizens, like all our officers do, to help increase the overall quality of life in our City.”
Officer Freeman has completed CLEET, while Officer Horse and Officer Amerson will be going through local training before beginning their CLEET training in early 2024.
The addition of these officers brings the Chickasha Police Department to 18 sworn officers. The department is still actively recruiting qualified candidates; those interested should reach out to hr@chickasha.org or visit chickasha.org/jobs.
