I know that many people here in Chickasha wonder what the Economic Development Council does? After all, just the phrase “Economic Development” can mean different things to different people. Does it have to do with bringing jobs to town, helping local businesses, growing our Downtown, bringing more tourists to town, making people think positively about Chickasha? My answer is yes…all of the above. I believe to be successful at Economic Development in a town our size is you have to find a way to stand out from other towns similar to Chickasha.
One of the best way to showcase our Community is to welcome visitors to town and work hard to make sure they have a good impression when they leave. Oklahoma’s Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell has visited Chickasha multiple times in the last couple of years and his message remains the same: “Tourism is the front door to economic development.” In the state of Oklahoma, Tourism is the 3rd largest industry. His comments on a State level, validate much of what the Economic Development Council is doing in our Community.
In the past two years, the EDC has developed a Visit Chickasha website, App and social media pages. Several OKC news outlets have credited the Visit Chickasha Facebook page for stories or pics. The goal with these platforms is to duplicate the success other cities have had in providing information on where to stay, eat or shop when visitors come to Chickasha. We list all businesses on this site and want to make sure people that are in town for a game at the Sports Complex or an event at The Fairgrounds know everything Chickasha has to offer.
Thousands of people go the Visit Chickasha platforms, but recently they saw a spike in site/page visits. There was a big spike on November 5th when the Leg Lamp opened, but an even bigger one the following week. We have people from all over the Country googling Chickasha Leg Lamp. What’s even better than their curiosity is when they come and spend money with local businesses. Speaking of local businesses, we will have two new restaurants opening in a few weeks literally across the street from the Leg Lamp and there may a big announcement coming soon about another development. So what is Economic Development? I think we are seeing it happening right now. No matter how much success we have today, we must keep working on more for tomorrow. Momentum is exciting, but it’s critical that we keep it going. When results speak louder than words, you have a successful town full of #TheGoodStuff!
