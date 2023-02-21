A group from the Keep Chickasha Beautiful committee met at Centennial Park this past Monday to do some clean-up. This committee’s goal is to touch every City Park in town this year. We had a diverse group of volunteers with the same mission: Keep Chickasha Beautiful! It was great to have City staff there working side by side with us. Having a strong partnership between the City and volunteer groups is essential for long term success.
There are a few people here in Chickasha that only want to point out what’s wrong with everything, but there are a lot more that roll up their sleeves and try to help make things better. When you really take a hard look around our town, you will see a lot of people that want things to be better. A Strong Community MUST have a large, engaged group of volunteers. We are growing our volunteer base, but we can always use more.
I’ve mentioned numerous times in this column about Chickasha being recognized as an “All American City” back in 1971. We have a long history of helping each other and showing our Civic Pride. Spring is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to help someone in need. Maybe it’s with yardwork, minor house repair, joining a civic group or just volunteering to go by and check on our senior citizens and say hello.
So what are you doing to Keep Chickasha Beautiful or better our town? Are you complaining on social media or are you involved with your Church group, school, civic group or favorite non-profit? As we all work together, positive changes happens so much faster. If you would like more information on Keep Chickasha Beautiful, contact the Chickasha Economic Development Council at (405) 224-0787, follow the Keep Chickasha Beautiful Facebook page, or join us at our next monthly meeting. It’s a GREAT time to live in Chickasha, but let’s all do our part to take care of our Community, after all that’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.