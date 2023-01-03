Happy New Year! Last week I recapped 2022, now it’s time for the New Years predictions. As we make progress here in Chickasha it’s only natural that expectations also go up. As I documented last week, we had over 20 new retail businesses open in 2022. Duplicating those numbers this year will be quite a challenge, but our momentum is strong. I believe even more good things will happen in our Community this year!
Expect Downtown revitalization to continue and possibly in a historic fashion. If a proposed development gets approved by the City, it will accelerate the economic development timeframe and trigger even more development. Having an anchor tenant that acts as a magnet drawing new customers will eventually more than double the amount of foot traffic throughout Downtown. As our Downtown becomes an even bigger destination it will draw even more people from all over Grady County as well as being a major focus for all our visitors.
Local businesses realized the impact the Leg Lamp had during the holiday season, but expect that to continue throughout the year proving many sceptics wrong. Visitors will continue to drive out their way to take a picture with the iconic prop from the movie “A Christmas Story.” Speaking of movies, don’t be surprised if we have another movie shot in Chickasha in 2023. There is interest in using both the Festival of Light and the Leg Lamp as the setting for a Christmas movie that could film in late October and early November. This would continue to add to our reputation of being “Christmas Town.”
Excitement for new business will not be limited to Downtown in 2023 with significant development happening along Grand avenue. The campus at USAO continues to see progress in developing new partners as well and growing enrollment. Canadian Valley Technology Center is also adding to their offering of classes and training to meet the demands of our economy. Chickasha Public Schools will be working on improving the infrastructure at our schools thanks the large Bond that was passed last Spring. Progress is being made all throughout Chickasha.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 100 years of service in our Community in 2023. Plans are underway for a spectacular Chamber Banquet in April and a few new events as well. In 2022, the Chamber was recognized with several awards on a state level and more recognition could come this year. With the success of 2022, our Community may see some recognition from a tourism standpoint as well. The important part of any recognition is the positive light is shines on Chickasha Oklahoma. The more positive news people hear, the more likely they are to move here or open a business in our town or come for a visit and support our local businesses.
Expect a lot of major announcements throughout this year. A couple of national companies may announce new locations in our town. There could be another significant housing project announced as well as some exciting news at our Airport. Our momentum will grow even stronger in 2023 because we are seeing more and more citizens buying into the vision to dream big. I am proud to call Chickasha my home and I hope all of you are too. Let’s tell everyone about Chickasha so that they can help us spread #TheGoodStuff in 2023. Happy New Year Chickasha!
