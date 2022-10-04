This past weekend was a huge weekend in Chickasha with so many events going on everywhere. It’s pretty cool that we can support events at the Community Theater while the Arts Festival is also going on. It’s also a positive sign that Downtown can be packed with people enjoying the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship while our restaurants around town are also busy. Our Community was full of locals, people from neighboring towns as well as a lot of people from the OKC metro area. That last category is even more impressive since the metro had four different festivals of its own going on and yet many still chose to come here.
Throughout the day, I saw a lot of people I know from Chickasha, some of them twice. Some participated in the Rock Island Ride and then came back for a date night of food truck goodies and live music. Others that I saw volunteered at the Arts Festival during the day, then came back to enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday evening. No matter when they were here, they all had one thing in common…Pride in their Hometown!
Big smiles were as common as the warm sunshine we had all day long. Compliments were as plentiful as the army of volunteers that the USAO athletic department supplied to keep our streets clean. Josh Woods and Zach Grayson started this event 5 years ago and passed it on to the Chickasha Chamber this year. They met with Chamber staff during months of planning and Josh was there to do more training starting at 5 am Saturday morning. Those two guys did all the work to set the Chamber staff up for success, but all everyone that attended had to know was that it was a great event for Chickasha. I heard several comments from people that said that they loved having this kind of event here, instead of having to go to OKC, Edmond or Norman.
Last weekend’s successful events may be over until next year and our entertainment calendar is still action packed through the rest of this year, but we also need your help. Starting next Monday, October 10th it will be Civic Pride week again in Chickasha and we need to do more clean-up. Dumpsters will be placed out at Public Works for you to dump your big junk for free when you show a City water bill. We need all that Civic Pride that was overflowing last weekend to be contagious all over Chickasha. If your yard or business is already cleaned up, then help someone’s that isn’t. We have so many more big events coming up: Neewollah, Downtown Park Grand Opening, Opening night of the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light, the Downtown Christmas Parade and much more. Let’s show everyone just how much Pride we take in our town and do your part to Keep Chickasha Beautiful. A clean town full of fun events for everyone to enjoy…that’s #TheGoodStuff!
