Leadership Chickasha has been around for years and plays a huge role in shaping our future. This year’s class is made up of 31 people from different businesses, groups and non- profits all around our Community. They will meet every month and tour and learn about different aspects of Chickasha life. The participants vary in age and knowledge of Chickasha, but all seem engaged to learn more. They attend City Council, Chamber, School Board and EDC meetings. They will volunteer for Keep Chickasha Beautiful Clean-up projects, ring the bell for the Salvation Army and greet our visitors when they volunteer at the Festival of Light.
Before they introduced themselves at recent EDC and Chamber meetings, there was a show of hands around the boardroom to recognize what board members had gone through Leadership Chickasha. Almost every board member raised their hand. That was a very visible indication of the importance of Leadership Chickasha and the role it plays in developing the future of our town. This class is one of the largest if not the largest class to go through the program. That says a lot about the momentum we have right now in our Community. People WANT to be involved and understand how things work here in Chickasha.
Take a second and reflect on what is going on in our Community this year. We passed the biggest school bond issue in our history and this will help our public schools address much needed infrastructure issues. USAO is looking for additional student housing due to record setting enrollment. Canadian Valley Technology Center is also seeing a surge in enrollment and they play a vital role in workforce development. The three schools are all working together in historic fashion to educate and train our students and citizens.
Speaking of history, our local sales tax collections are soaring to record highs. Granted inflation influences this, but we are experiences increases above those of other peer cities. The Chamber of Commerce membership is growing to record levels. The Chickasha Community Foundation will open a new Downtown Park on November 5th because they were able to raise enough money from local donations to complete Phase 1. The Festival of Light Board have been planning for months how to improve the visitor experience as they expand this year and welcome expected record attendance for the 30th anniversary of the legendary Christmas Light show.
To this year’s Leadership Chickasha class, please learn as much as you can over these next few months. The future of Chickasha is more exciting than ever and we will need to count on you to help our City continue to grow. When everyone WANTS to work together to make our future bright, then we know that we are in good hands and can expect more of #TheGoodStuff!
