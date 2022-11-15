This week the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is launching its “Buy Chickasha” campaign encouraging shoppers to spend their money with local merchants. It will run through December 13th and will conclude with a live drawing on December 15th that will give away $10,000 in gift cards to local businesses. There will be a $2,000, $3,000 and a $5,000 winner, but the our Community will be the real winner as we support our neighbors that own or manager businesses here in our town. Shoppers earn tickets as the spend money locally, the more they spend the more tickets they receive. Last year over 90,000 tickets were given away.
Now that you understand the Chamber’s version of “Buy Chickasha” let’s talk about what it means big picture. If Chickasha was a stock on the New York Stock Exchange, would you buy it? Whatever that stock price might be today, would you buy it now because you think the price will go up in the future? Do you think things are getting better and our future stock price will go up even more? Not sure…well maybe I should give you a stock tip: Buy Chickasha!
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce, before a major business relocates or expands to a town, they look to see if the town is investing in itself. Potential new businesses want to see a Community that has a plan for the future and then works together to make it happen. They look to see if the town is welcoming to new ideas and if they embrace change. These businesses talk with local people without anyone knowing who they represent. They want to see if there is optimism for the future or if everyone is caught up with failures of the past. That is why we need to embrace the big picture of “Buy Chickasha.”
I hope you spend some time between now and December 13th shopping with our local businesses and collecting those tickets. Three lucky people will win a combined $10,000 in local gift cards, but what we all need to do is “Buy Chickasha” because as we do it sends a message to developers that we believe in ourselves and are growing our Community. “If you build it, they will come” is not just a line from a movie, it may just be what is getting ready to happen right here. I can’t wait to share some BIG news soon, some news that everyone will agree is #TheGoodStuff.
