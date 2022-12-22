With only four days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Grady & Caddo Counties.
“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living pay to check to pay check in this economy,” said Lt. Crystal McFarland of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $50,000. We have currently raised $35,411 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!” said Lt. Bobby McFarland. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in our own community. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, maintain youth programs for children in our area, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come. This year we had 85 children that were not returned for our Angel Tree Program. The funds that we have raised so far allowed for us to make sure every child received items for Christmas Day. These things happen thanks to the great supporters of this community.”
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call 405-224-5647 or visit us at 2402 S. 16th St. Chickasha, OK 73018.
