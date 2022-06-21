The last year has presented extreme challenges for many in Caddo and Grady counties as the financial strain of lost income or medical expenses has impacted family budgets and inflation continues to rise. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in requests for assistance, with many families seeking help with the most basic services, including food. Thanks to the generous support of the community and local businesses, The Salvation Army food pantry has served more people than ever before and continues to provide food boxes each week to those in need.
The Salvation Army loves beyond hunger and combats food insecurity daily by providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. This includes people of all ages, those experiencing homelessness, and individuals and families struggling to make ends meet and who need extra assistance. In addition to addressing the immediate symptoms of food insecurity, programs are designed to help identify and treat its root cause.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people coming to us for help,” said Lieutenant Bobby McFarland with The Salvation Army. “Families are being forced to make the difficult decision to either pay bills or put food on the table. We can stand in that gap and provide groceries to get them through the month. In May 2021, we provided 19 food boxes. In May 2022, we provided 80 food boxes – a significant increase. Not only are we helping more with food boxes, but the persons also requesting utility assistance has almost doubled. We are very concerned our pantry will soon be depleted. It has been a privilege for The Salvation Army to serve in this way, and we are so grateful for those who have supported our ministry, and for our staff and committed volunteers who help make these programs possible. However, we need additional support to keep up with the need.”
The Salvation Army needs monetary donations to help with the tremendous increase in the costs for food boxes to help the hungry put food on the table. Additionally, you can help The Salvation Army by donating non-perishable food items. Items can be dropped off at 2402 S. 16th Street. Items such as peanut butter, one-pound bags of beans, canned items, canned meats, vegetables and fruits, and bags of rice are used daily. The Salvation Army invites other churches and organizations to have food drives to help provide food for the pantry.
“Families are working as hard as they can to make ends meet, but towards the middle of the month, their resources run out and they turn to The Salvation Army for help. The thought of turning anyone away who is hungry keeps me up at night - we must find a solution,” states Lieutenant Crystal McFarland.
The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community 365 days a year, aiding individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food, and meals to the hungry, and much more.
For more information, or to donate, please call The Salvation Army 405-224-5647 or visit us at 2402 S. 16th Street or online at www.salvationarmyaok.org
