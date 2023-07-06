Grady and Caddo Counties, in conjunction with Home Energy Aid Month – Oklahomans Helping Others with Utilities, efforts are being made to raise additional utility assistance funds to help Oklahomans in need.
Salvation Army partners OG&E, ONG and PSO are also joining the effort by matching some funds. Throughout Oklahoma and right here in the Grady and Caddo Counties area, The Salvation Army is working to help individuals and families every day.
Residents can help the Salvation Army and their energy partners OG&E, ONG and PSO with a financial contribution through Home Energy Aid Month this July. Last year, a little over $530,000 was provided in utility assistance to 2,371 households and over 10,000 individuals throughout Oklahoma. The number of persons requesting utility assistance continues to grow each year. It's difficult to imagine being without air conditioning in the Oklahoma summer or without heat in the winter when temperatures reach single digits. For many, such as persons with disabilities, young children and people with breathing issues, it can be life threatening.
Unfortunately, in most communities the Salvation Army and their partners are only able to help a handful of households per month due to limited funds available for utility assistance. It is not uncommon after the first couple of days of the month to be out of utility assistance funding, yet the calls keep coming. To help assist those in need, utility customers are encouraged to support energy assistance programs year-round.
If someone wishes to support the utility assistance program, a donation marked “Home Energy Aid Month” or HEAM may be sent to The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties, 2402 S. 16th St., Chickasha, OK 73018, or they can submit a donation by checking the box on their utility bill. For more information, call The Salvation Army at 405-224-5647 Ext. 5.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.