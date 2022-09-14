Chickasha residents may soon be able to get their ink in town.
The Chickasha Planning Commission passed a recommendation on Tuesday to change an ordinance that prohibits tattoo parlors in the historical downtown area. Tattoo shops are currently allowed in general commercial zones. If this change is approved by Chickasha City Council, tattoo shops will be allowed in the historical downtown area under a use on review basis.
A tattoo artist who lives in the Grady County area, Garrett Hall, recently approached Chickasha City Council to express his interest in opening a tattoo parlor in Downtown Chickasha.
Should the Chickasha City Council approve Hall’s request, the shop will be required to maintain health and safety codes and artists must have an operator’s license.
The ordinance prohibiting tattoo parlors in the historic downtown area was passed in 2007. After some discussion, members of the Chickasha Planning Commission agreed that, unlike tattoos, ordinances are not always permanent.
Chickasha City Council is expected to vote on this issue on Monday, Sept. 19.
