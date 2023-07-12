Grady County has been impacted by substance misuse and the problems it can create. As a response the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention Services has partnered with South Western Oklahoma Development Authority to initiate Community-Based Prevention efforts. The efforts are funded by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.
Kendra Gift, the Assistant Project Manager for Prevention in the Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery program at SWODA, says she is seeking community members to work toward reducing substance misuse by joining in an informal coalition. Coalition members will develop a list of priorities to work on and, with SWODA’s help and funding, conduct a work plan of evidence-based prevention efforts. The coalition will also work on educating the community on substance use and well as work on local laws and policies around substance use that can help keep our communities a safe place. For more information on your county’s coalition please contact Kendra at kendra@swoda.org.
If you or a family member have been impacted by substance misuse, we hope you will take part in these efforts. SWODA is asking for help in getting the word out and would like to invite everyone to share this opportunity with family and friends.
