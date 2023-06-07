Susan Dale Badgett Memorial Paws Park grand opening and ribbon cutting June 9

Chickasha residents, both human and canine, are invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Susan Dale Badgett Memorial Paws Park on Friday, June 9.
The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the dog park, located at northwest side of Centennial Park at 7th and Idaho Ave. in Chickasha.
The event will include some treats for Chickasha puppy pals such as doggy bags full of treats and the chance to win a dog grooming gift certificate.
Human attendees don’t have to go hungry, though. The Dogg-n-It and Uptown Scoops food trucks will be on site.
The Susan Dale Badgett Memorial Paws Park opened for visitors last summer. The park has fenced-in sections for small and large dogs. There is room for dogs to run around, obstacles and hurdles to play on as well as benches and tables. A drinking fountain is on site for both dogs and human visitors.
Rules for the park are listed on the gate entrance.
