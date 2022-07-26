There is a new place for pups to play in Chickasha.
The Susan Dale Badgett Dog Park opened for visitors on Tuesday, July 26.
The dog park is located within Centennial Park on Idaho Ave. between 6th and 7th St.
The park is divided into separate, fenced-in areas for small dogs (under 30 pounds) and large dogs (over 30 pounds).
The park has obstacles, hurdles and wide-open space for running and games of frisbee. Benches and picnic tables are on site for resting. These are decorated with bones and paw prints. The drinking fountain is built to hydrate both human and canine guests.
To keep the park clean, a dog waste station with baggies and a trash can is available near the gate.
Construction of the Susan Dale Badgett Dog Park was funded by the Badgett family.
The dog park’s rules are posted on the entry gate:
- Dogs must be at least four-months old.
- The gate must stay closed to prevent escapes.
- All dogs must have current vaccinations.
- Owners must pick up their pet’s waste.
- Aggressive dogs must be removed immediately.
- Owners must be inside the park with their pet, always supervising their dog.
- No smoking, food or glass containers are permitted in the park.
- Dogs that are in heat, aggressive or sick are not allowed.
- The agility components are for dogs only.
- Guests use the park at their own risk, owners are liable for the actions of their dog.
- Any problems should be reported to the community or park manager.
