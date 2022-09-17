Stepping into Sun and Shadow Mystics is like entering another realm.
The narrow green walls are complemented by a multicolor, deep pile rug. Above a table draped in red cloth, a gold sun hangs over an alter. The shelf holds crystals and other curated items. Sun catchers dangle from a tree limb wrapped in lights.
On the opposite wall, a shelf holds bottles, small cauldrons and a selection of spiritual tools.
“Everything was either thrifted and repurposed or created, designed and handmade by a local Oklahoma woman,” Brinae Anderson, Spiritual Healer said.
There are bath salts color coordinated by chakras, charms made from small animal bones, rune stones made from slices of deer antler, astrology necklaces and herbal blends.
While Anderson provides guidance in using these tools, the technique is as individual as the person using them.
“A lot of people have their own practices. That’s all that spirituality is about because the more it feels right for you the more you believe in it, the more power it’s going to have behind it,” she said. “But I love answering questions.”
Anderson recently opened her shop at 406 1/2 W. Chickasha Ave.
Sun and Shadow Mystics offers Tarot readings, spiritual guidance, cleansing and other spiritual services. Anderson said she bases her practice around "The Sun" Tarot card and illumination.
Customers may make an appointment or walk-in for a reading.
“I just interview a little bit. I don’t try to pry too much into their lives. I really just try to pick up on their energy on how much they feel like sharing,” Anderson said.
“I feel like my main calling is helping people kind of wake up, be illuminated by who they are. A lot of people have the belief they’re spiritually gifted beings and I believe that everyone is spiritually gifted.”
She has had requests from the bereaved to help connect with loved ones who have died. Anderson said she can’t guarantee anything, but will make an effort to connect.
Anderson has assisted people from all walks of life.
I’ve had Baptists, Wiccans, people that identify as witches or people who are like ‘I don’t really know, but I need some guidance.’”
Anderson said she is not entirely comfortable with the term “psychic” or “medium.”
“I’m working on accepting that term for myself. I don’t think there’s anything really special about me, I just believe in myself and my connection with spirit and I like to use that to help other people connect with spirit.”
Anderson said she started her spiritual practice about a year ago. She was going through difficulty in her marriage and, like many people, began scrolling on TikTok as an escape.
She started getting messages on her TikTok for Tarot readings, which felt oddly specific to her current situation.
“I know this is for the collective but [I felt like] that’s speaking to me.”
Curiosity piqued, Anderson began to explore spiritual practices such as the Tarot.
She recently took a birthday trip to Cassadaga, Florida, which is a haven for the mystical. Mediums and psychics populate the town and they have spiritualist camps. Anderson said she is able to read more confidently after the trip. She said her personal life began to improve as well. Her marriage became stronger and her children seem happier.
“My life is almost the opposite of what it used to be. I have [old] journal pages of ‘I don’t know who I am. I have no purpose,’” Anderson said. “Now I definitely feel like I have a purpose. I have so much joy.”
Anderson can be reached via Facebook or TikTok, where she sometimes does readings or shares epiphanies. Learn more about Sun and Shadow Mystics and make an appointment at https://linktr.ee/sunandshadowmystics.
