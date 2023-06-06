Chickasha residents can add a little color to their summer plans at the Chickasha Art Center.
A Paint on Canvas Workshop is scheduled for next Friday and the annual Summer Kids Art Camp will take place in July.
The Paint on Canvas Workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 9 during the 2nd Friday Downtown Art Walk event. Artists will paint an “All American Scissortail Flycatcher.” The drawing is sketched on the canvas and artists just add paint. The cost of the workshop is $30.
The Kids Art Day Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 10-14. The camp is for children five-years-old and up and teens. Young artists will hone their skills in drawing, painting, ceramics and pottery. The cost of the camp is $40 per day for one student or $70 per day for two students.
Participants can register for either event by calling or texting 405-574-6689 or at www.TheChickashaArtCenter.com. Prepayment is required.
The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave. For any questions, contact Carrie Chavers, Chickasha Art Center Director, at 405-574-6689.
