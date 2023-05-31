Starting classes at the Chickasha Adult Learning Center allowed me to work on getting my High School Equivalency Diploma in my free time. Growing up I struggled in school; I didn’t learn the same way or at the same pace as everyone else, so it really wasn’t a priority. At the age of twelve my father passed away which only made things worse for me at school. My mother was always a homemaker who struggled to take care of four kids and all I wanted to do was go to work. I eventually dropped out in 10th grade, and as the years went on I found it was not only harder to get a job without one, but I also started to regret not getting my diploma, like there was something missing. Eventually I got a class A CDL and went to work doing all different types of truck driving jobs. Not having a diploma faded in and out of my mind, but it wasn’t until after I became a father that I realized just how important it was to finish school and to earn a diploma. My wife and I have always been a team and agreed that we would push our kids to do their best in school and give them the support they needed to succeed, something I think we both lacked growing up. We would encourage our kids to do their best and always reward them. My wife being at home way more than myself, did most the work with them but there was plenty of times when she would ask me to work with them. When working with my kids on their schoolwork I noticed how much we were alike. They struggled just as I did with learning so I was able to help them. Watching my kids struggle I realized I needed to set an example. I didn’t feel okay with pushing them to do their best and succeed in school when I had never finished. I didn’t have a great deal of time to devote to studying since I was a father of five who works sixty plus hours a week. I struggled and wanted to give up multiple times even almost walking out on my first test. I knew that I couldn’t quit because it was more than just a diploma that I was earning, it was an accomplishment I kept from myself that weighed heavily on my mind and a lesson to be learned for my kids that if dad could do it so could they, an example that needed to be set. Thankfully with the help of my instructor Angie Humphrey at Chickasha Adult Learning Center who would help me whether it was through text or in the classroom I eventually succeeded and reached my goals.
Raymond Steen is just one of our nearly sixty graduates to achieve their goal of completing their High School Diploma during the 2022-2023 school year. We are so proud of each and every one of them, for making this a priority in their lives, which will have a lifelong economic impact on not only them, but their community, families, and children as well.
The Chickasha ALC has year-round classes available in Grady, McClain and Garvin Counties. Contact us if we can help you set and complete your goal of High School Equivalency.
