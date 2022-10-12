The Grady County Commissioners may have to pause some agenda items due to a state statute.
The Grady County Commissioners are in a unique situation because two commissioners on the board will not be serving another term, Assistant District Attorney, Charles Sifers, said.
District 1 Commissioner, Michael Walker was defeated in the June Primary Election and District 3 Commissioner Ralph Beard was defeated in the August Runoff Election.
Due to an Oklahoma state statute from 2014 (§19-333), any county commissioner not serving another term is not allowed to acquire, purchase, contract for or dispose of any machinery or equipment or approve for expenditures. However, normal or routine expenditures are permitted.
If the commissioners violate the statute, they could face civil or criminal liability, Sifers said.
This has frozen some monies, such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, until January 2023. Some applicants may have to wait until the new officials to take office.
Incoming Grady County Commissioners, Zac Davis (District 1) and Gary Bray (District 3) will be sworn in early next year.
