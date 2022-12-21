The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) to continue its historic survey of All-Black towns in Oklahoma.
African Americans who settled in Oklahoma established more than 50 identifiable All-Black towns between the end of the Civil War and 1920. Thirteen of the towns remain today.
The $75,000 grant for the SHPO is part of $1.2 million in Underrepresented Community Grants for 21 projects across the nation. Grant recipients will survey sites and produce National Register of Historic Places nominations or amendments for diverse communities through its Underrepresented Community grant programs.
“Since 2014, the Underrepresented Community Grants program has provided $5.75 million to better tell the varied histories and stories of all Americans so that they may one day no longer be called underrepresented,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.
