School districts across the state now have a little more flexibility when it comes to the 2020-21 school year.
At a special board meeting last week, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a waiver that will allow schools to count instruction on Saturdays toward the minimum requirement, which is 180 days or 1,080 hours. The waiver passed by a vote of 5-2.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said during the meeting that the intention of the proposal is to provide another contingency option for the school districts and provide as much flexibility as possible in case of another surge in coronavirus cases. The department will not force the school districts to implement Saturday instruction.
"Our intention is just simply to open as many options as possible for districts to gauge what their community wants," Hofmeister said. "None of this happens unless the community wants it."
COVID-19 already forced the cancellation of in-person classes in March and forced schools to implement distance learning.
