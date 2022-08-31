Area businesses, corporations, churches, civic groups and individuals are needed to sponsor or participate in this year’s “Together We Heel” walk Oct. 1 in downtown Chickasha.
The walk, organized by the Grady County Coordinated Community Response (CCR) Team, raises awareness of domestic violence while supporting the county’s domestic violence crisis center – the Intervention & Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN). In 2021, the event raised more than $13,000.
Participants, both men and women, walk ½ mile in downtown Chickasha – many in high heels. The walk begins at 10:00 a.m. at the YMCA and ends at the Rock Island Depot.
“Area businesses, individuals and organizations have always been very supportive of this walk and we greatly appreciate it,” said Matt Whetzel, director of ICAN and a member of the Grady County CCR Team. “Even if we don’t have a chance to contact your business, we hope that you will consider a sponsorship. You don’t have to walk, but we would like to see all our sponsors at the event.”
Sponsorship/Entry Opportunities
Platform Heel Sponsor — $1000
Logo on all promotional materials (including t-shirts), all marketing and
media materials, 10 entries to walk, and t-shirts for walkers. Your company may
distribute merchandise or promotional materials to be included in event participants’ race packets
Stiletto Heel Sponsor — $500
Logo on all promotional materials (including t-shirts), name on all marketing and
media materials, 10 entries to walk, and t-shirts for walkers
Pump Heel Sponsor — $250
Name on all marketing/media materials, five entries to walk, and T-shirts for walkers
Kitty Heel Sponsor — $150
Name on all marketing/media materials, three entries to walk, and T-shirts for walkers
Individual Walker — $25
One entry to walk and t-shirt.
Sponsors are encouraged to sign-up as soon as possible To guarantee having a T-shirt for the day of the walk, register by September 15.
Event Information, Registration forms and/or payments for individuals and sponsors are available online at www.icancrisisnetwork.com/togetherweheel2022 .
For more information, contact Neely Alexander at 405-224-4770 or Matt Whetzel at 405-224-8256
In addition to information about domestic violence prevention, awards will be presented to the “Together We Heel Top Team”, “Together We Heel Top Donor”, “Best Dressed”, “Hottest Heels”, “High Roller” and “Youngest Participant”. In addition, survivors of domestic violence will speak about their experiences and how they got free from abuse.
“We need sports teams, scout groups, church groups, businesses, civic groups, families and individuals to sponsor the walk and participate. This issue is too important to watch from the sidelines,” Matt Whetzel said. “Help us by standing with survivors of domestic violence to end the abuse.”
The Grady County CCR Team is comprised of representatives from law enforcement, the DA’s office, DHS, DOC, tribes, Grady Memorial Hospital, Southwest Youth and Family Services and ICAN. The team’s goal is to coordinate efforts to assist and protect victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.
Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault who need help can call ICAN 24-hours, seven days a week at 405-222-1818.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.