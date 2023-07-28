Athletes of Grady County
Athletes of Grady County receive a gift from The First National Bank and Trust Co. to help support participants in the Special Olympics. Athletes of Grady County compete and train year-round for the special Olympics. With the donation from FNBT, the athletes and coaches will be able to continue training in Grady County, helping them to compete. In center next to her son, is the Head Coach Lisa Sykes along with FNBT bankers. Member FDIC. 

