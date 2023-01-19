When it comes to toys, Mike Gallaway and Mike Ford expects a mix of nostalgia, a big turnout of vendors and patrons who regretted not keeping their childhood toys.
The Mikes are looking at about 40 vendor booths sold for the show. Which is going to be the largest number of vendors they have had at the Southwest Vintage Toy Show.
Mike Gallaway said, “Even if people come through the door and don’t buy anything, you’ll always hear, ‘I used to have this as a kid,’ or, ‘I remember playing with one of these and I wish I would have kept it.’ You hear it all the time. The Toy Show is a great way to go down Memory Lane.”
Mike and Mike will present the 3rd annual Southwest Vintage Toy Show, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday January 28th at the Grady County Fairgrounds. General Admission is $3. Admission for ages 12 and younger is free. The show ends at 2p.m.
In addition to collectors, the show attracts individuals who want to find a gift for a child.
“All of the toys are for sale,” Gallaway said. “Some are more collectible than others.”
The Tonka Toys, made from metal, can go through generations of use by children. Because of changes in the toy industry — plastic toys replacing metal ones — consumers often have trouble finding durable toys.
We sell toys but nine out of 10 times we find something we have to have for our collections,” Gallaway and Ford said. “That’s great. We love it. That’s why we do it. We are just like everybody else.”
Most of the vendors sell, but they have their own collections, whatever it may be — John Deere toy tractors, Hot Wheels — they have their own collections and they’re always looking to add to their collections.”
