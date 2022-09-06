All women and men in the community are invited to attend the fall meeting of ‘Something Worthwhile’ (SWW) on Oct. 4 in the Life Center of Epworth Methodist Church, 4th and Iowa, Chickasha, OK.
The activities of ‘Something Worthwhile’ begin promptly at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. Carol Farl and her cooking team will be preparing and serving the meal. The evening will include warm Christian fellowship, a delicious meal, beautiful music, and an inspirational speaker.
Reservations are required and must be made by 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. All reservations and cancellations may be made by calling Judy Parrish at 405.250.2775. Please honor your reservation, but if unable to attend, call Judy Parrish or share it with a friend. The meal cost is $8 and is paid at the door.
The ‘Opportunity for Giving’ for the Something Worthwhile event is donating to the “I CAN” organization in Chickasha. Specific needs are adult t-shirts (both women and men), sheets, pillows, pillowcases, full-size toiletry products, undergarments, and small items of furniture. Financial donations are sincerely appreciated, as well. Donations may be left with the greeters at the door.
Immediately following dinner, Jill Mansfield, Director of Music Ministry at Epworth United Methodist Church in Chickasha, will perform several beautiful piano selections. She recently retired from her position as high school choral director at Elgin Public Schools. Jill has degrees from East Central University in Ada and USAO in Chickasha and has served as church musician in Konawa, Tishomingo, Wynnewood, and Marlow. She has provided entertainment for various United Methodist district events and conducted music workshops for them, as well. Ms. Mansfield has performed in a variety of community theaters and has been a featured flautist and vocal soloist in many productions. Jill has several diverse hobbies, including amateur radio, competitive race walking, and aviation. She has lived in Chickasha with her long-haired dachshund, Pretzel, for eight years.
The speaker for the evening is Leslee Smith Holliday. Leslee has been married to her husband Matt for 22 years. They have three sons, Jackson, Ethan and Reed and one daughter Gracyn Ivy. Matt played baseball 15 years in the major leagues and their marriage has withstood all the travel and transitions that his career brought. During Matt’s career Leslee felt called to return to school. She graduated with a Biblical Studies degree from Ozark Christian College. She is currently pursuing a seminary degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. Matt and Leslee host Table Forty, a podcast that brings organic conversations about Jesus and life.
