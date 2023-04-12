All women and men in the community are invited to attend the spring gathering of Something Worthwhile (SWW). This special event is May 2 and is held in the Life Center of Epworth Methodist Church, 4th and Iowa, Chickasha, OK. The evening activities begin promptly at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m.
The evening will include warm Christian fellowship with friends and new friends, a delicious meal prepared and served by Vi Bassett and her cooking team, and an inspirational and informative presentation by the guest speaker, Lieutenant Kim Lopez.
Reservations are required and must be made by April 28 at 3 p.m. All reservations and cancellations are made by calling Judy Parrish at 405.250.2775. Please honor your reservation, but if unable to attend, call Judy or share it with a friend. The meal cost is $10 and is paid at the door.
Those attending Something Worthwhile are invited to participate in the Opportunity for Giving by donating to the “Sharing Is Caring Closet” at Epworth Church which provides a variety of essential items for those in need in the community. Suggested items are foods, including canned soups, meats, vegetables and fruits; cereals; rice; noodles; beans; peanut butter; jellies; etc. Also needed are toiletry products, such as soaps; deodorants; shampoos; toothbrushes; toothpaste; mouthwash; feminine products; and lotions. Baby, toddler, and children’s supplies of diapers, wipes, sleepers, pajamas, and clothing are greatly appreciated. Undergarments and t-shirts for men, women and children are requested items, as well. Donations may be left with the greeters at the door of Something Worthwhile.
The guest speaker for the evening is Lieutenant Kim Lopez with Community Services/TRIAD. When Kim was only six years old, she wanted to be a “Deputy Sheriff”. A few years passed and in 1984, she began her career with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office! Ms. Lopez served as Oklahoma’s first full-time peace officer assigned to crimes victimizing frail elderly and also authored curricula for CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training).
In 1998 Lopez received a Governor’s Commendation for her dedication as Triad Coordinator. Ten years later, in 2008, Kim acquired her Advanced Law Enforcement Instructors Certification and has instructed for the Department of Justice and National Sheriff’s Association. Today, Lopez is assigned to the Community Services Division and TRIAD, concentrating endeavors on prevention-based programming for our senior adult community.
Kim spent 23 years reaching as many as 23 local communities with key core community groups called SALT = Seniors And Law Enforcement Together. In 2019 Lopez received Oklahoma’s Statewide Hartland Law Enforcement Award for her efforts to NARCAN train over 500 seniors for opioid overdose prevention. Then, in 2021, Kim was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and now has 10 working SALT Councils within Cleveland County.
Lieutenant Lopez is available to bring current TRIAD crime prevention presentations to various groups of individuals. In her programs she discusses how to protect yourself, your home and your vehicle and always includes the latest information on scams and fraud.
Lopez is 61 years of age and is married to her 9th grade crush. She and her husband have three children and a new granddaughter, Kinsley, who knows Kim as “Grammy”. Kim’s favorite quote is: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care”.
