An investigation into a rumored threat toward Chickasha High School was found to be a false alarm on Wednesday. 

Chickasha Executive Director of Curriculum and Personnel, Seth Meier, said the school site received a phone call from a parent concerned about a possible social media post mentioning violence toward the school.  That call led to an investigation by the school and law enforcement.

Meier said the school went to a “soft lockdown” during the investigation. This means the building was put on higher alert but did not go as far as a full lockdown. He said the investigation did not uncover any post, and the “soft lockdown” is no longer in effect.

