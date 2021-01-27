An investigation into a rumored threat toward Chickasha High School was found to be a false alarm on Wednesday.
Chickasha Executive Director of Curriculum and Personnel, Seth Meier, said the school site received a phone call from a parent concerned about a possible social media post mentioning violence toward the school. That call led to an investigation by the school and law enforcement.
Meier said the school went to a “soft lockdown” during the investigation. This means the building was put on higher alert but did not go as far as a full lockdown. He said the investigation did not uncover any post, and the “soft lockdown” is no longer in effect.
