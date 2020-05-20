Slight chance of thunderstorms the rest of the week
Oklahoma weather is trying something a little different the rest of the week—consistency. 

At least in the Chickasha area, a chance of thunderstorms begins tonight after 10 p.m. and continues through the weekend. 

The National Weather Service forecasts a 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms for most days. Thunderstorm chances increase slightly to 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday. 

Beginning Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise to the high 80s  with evening lows in the 60s. 

Monday, Memorial Day, could also be rainy with a 40% chance of showers in thunderstorms in the forecast at this time, according to the National Weather Service. 

