Slight chance of thunderstorms the rest of the week

Oklahoma weather is trying something a little different the rest of the week—consistency.
At least in the Chickasha area, a chance of thunderstorms begins tonight after 10 p.m. and continues through the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms for most days. Thunderstorm chances increase slightly to 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.
Beginning Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise to the high 80s with evening lows in the 60s.
Monday, Memorial Day, could also be rainy with a 40% chance of showers in thunderstorms in the forecast at this time, according to the National Weather Service.
