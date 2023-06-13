There is more color on the side of the Heidi Helping the Homeless building at 428 S. 3rd St.
The thrift store and homeless outreach has been in Chickasha since 2021. During that time, local artists have added inspirational murals to the exterior.
Recently, Jennifer Slawson painted a floral mural with leaves and blooms reaching towards the sky. Over the flowers is this message: “Communities are like gardens; A well-tended one will thrive.”
Heidi Harrison, Founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, said she would love for another artist to add their talents to the building this summer. She has just one rule.
“Paint anything that makes you think of what we do here. Using your artistic imagination and our mission.”
Potential mural artists may stop by or call the shop at 405-448-5016.
